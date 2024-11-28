Russell Wilson posts adorable Ciara, kids Steelers Thanksgiving photo
Russell Wilson has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.
The 35-year-old is back to being a starting quarterback in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s also married to Ciara, 39, and has an adorable family who are his No. 1 fans.
The famous singer has been seen at games in head-to-toe Steelers gear, decked out the kids in jerseys for games in an adorable photo, and danced with oldest son Future to GloRilla after a big win.
Wilson has also swooned over his wife’s fits like her “lioness” look that had him joking about having baby No. 5 with her.
Family is most important to Wilson and he had a special message to Ciara and the kids on Thursday with more adorable pictures where he wrote, “So much to be thankful for 🙏🏾 Happy Thanksgiving!!”
Here’s one in their Steelers gear:
And one at the zoo:
Wilson and Ciara have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 10, with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
Wilson and the Steelers travel to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. He has a lot to be thankful for when he takes the field.
