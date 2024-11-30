Steelers' Russell Wilson learns 'Pittsburghese,' officially becomes Yinzer
Russell Wilson began his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers dealing with injuries that cleared the way for Justin Fields to become the team's starting quarterback.
However, despite Fields leading the team to a 4-2 start, head coach Mike Tomlin pulled a switcheroo and handed the keys to the offense to Wilson.
Wilson has gone 4-1 as the team's starter and has exceled on and off the field with his skill and leadership.
Russ and his wife Ciara have embraced Pittsburgh as their new home and they have been welcomed by the fans. Now, Wilson is going one step further to officially become a "Yinzer" by learning to speak "Pittsburghese."
A hilarious video shows the Steelers quarterback learning the local slang and phrases.
If Russell Wilson getting his own Primanti Bro.'s sandwich didn't endear him to Pittsburgh fans already, learning Pittsburghese should definitely make him a fan-favorite in the Steel City.
After celebrating his birthday and getting a shoutout from Ciara, Wilson and the Steelers will turn their attention to Sunday's showdown with the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.
