Ciara’s lingerie teddy dress with Russell Wilson is happy birthday jaw-dropper
Russell Wilson turned 36 on Friday and wife Ciara gave him the ultimate birthday tribute.
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback posted an adorable photo of his wife and kids on Thanksgiving. For his birthday on Friday, Ciara was the one posting the photos and tribute to her man on her Instagram. She wrote the following message to Wilson:
“To the Best Husband, Father, Friend, & Leader @DangeRussWilson, God did His Beautiful work when he made you! You always Love,Serve, Care, & Give big! I watch you in amazement everyday! You are a Legend in all ways! Loving you today and every day like it's your Birthday! Forever, your biggest cheerleader! I love you so much! HBD Baby! 🫶🏽🎈🎂”
RELATED: Ciara wins Thanksgiving in revealing low-cut ‘Goodies’ fit with Russell Wilson
While she posted many pictures, one look in particular stood out with the 39-year-old singing sensation wearing a black sheer lingerie teddy dress next to Wilson.
That’s about as good as it gets for a birthday surprise.
RELATED: Ciara's $2M ice ring from Russell Wilson shines in all-white fit with insane boots
Here’s the full video that Ciara posted with her looks, as well as adorable family photos and videos.
Wilson and Ciara have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 10, with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
Wilson and the Steelers are back Sunday in a big game at the Cincinnati Bengals where he hopes to make it an even better birthday — although Ciara’s post will be hard to top.
