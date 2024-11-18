Russell Wilson swoons over wife Ciara, GloRilla selfie after Steelers win
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is riding high. Since taking over as the team's starting quarterback, they are undefeated.
The toughest test of the season was this weekend against the division rival Baltimore Ravens, but Russ and company were able to get the job done thanks to the leg of Chris Boswell, who scored all 18 of the team's points in the 18-16 win.
Following the game, Wilson's wife Ciara shared a glamorous photo from her suite with Grammy-nominated rap star GloRilla, who has frequently attended games with her.
When Wilson got his phone back in his hands, he went on a reposting spree where he was sharing photos of teammates and big plays and giving everyone their flowers. Then, he shared the photo of Ciara and GloRilla together.
As he has always done, Russ hyped up his wife and swooned over the photo with a pair of black and gold heart emojis, while tagging Glo and the Steelers in the post.
Now, if you're wondering why GloRilla is always at Steelers games, she is a huge fan. She attended training camp in Latrobe over the summer and was featured in a video meeting Mike Tomlin by the team.
While the Ciara and GloRilla meet-ups are nice, what we really need to see if Wilson appearing in GloRilla's next hit music video.
But, for now, he will keep his attention on the team's quick turnaround in Week 12 which is a Thursday Night Football showdown with another division rival, the Cleveland Browns.
