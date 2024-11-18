The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Russell Wilson swoons over wife Ciara, GloRilla selfie after Steelers win

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson loved seeing the support from his wife Ciara and friend GloRilla after the team's big win over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens.

Josh Sanchez

Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara appear on the red carpet before the NFL Honors awards presentation.
Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara appear on the red carpet before the NFL Honors awards presentation. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is riding high. Since taking over as the team's starting quarterback, they are undefeated.

The toughest test of the season was this weekend against the division rival Baltimore Ravens, but Russ and company were able to get the job done thanks to the leg of Chris Boswell, who scored all 18 of the team's points in the 18-16 win.

Following the game, Wilson's wife Ciara shared a glamorous photo from her suite with Grammy-nominated rap star GloRilla, who has frequently attended games with her.

MORE: Russell Wilson's wife Ciara stuns with GloRilla after Steelers win

When Wilson got his phone back in his hands, he went on a reposting spree where he was sharing photos of teammates and big plays and giving everyone their flowers. Then, he shared the photo of Ciara and GloRilla together.

As he has always done, Russ hyped up his wife and swooned over the photo with a pair of black and gold heart emojis, while tagging Glo and the Steelers in the post.

Ciara, GloRilla, Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Russell Wilson/Instagram

Now, if you're wondering why GloRilla is always at Steelers games, she is a huge fan. She attended training camp in Latrobe over the summer and was featured in a video meeting Mike Tomlin by the team.

While the Ciara and GloRilla meet-ups are nice, what we really need to see if Wilson appearing in GloRilla's next hit music video.

But, for now, he will keep his attention on the team's quick turnaround in Week 12 which is a Thursday Night Football showdown with another division rival, the Cleveland Browns.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Oopsie: Britney Mahomes’ penalty-worthy playground fail with her kids

Gamer: Cameron Brink’s knee-high boots, tiny miniskirt wins ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Hook ‘em: Loreal Sarkisian rocks leather and lace ‘game plan’ fit for Longhorns

Horns… Sarkisian shows off huge wedding ring in fire-red fit raising questions

Knockout: Sydney Thomas, viral Paul-Tyson ring girl, shares bombshell pics

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Relationships