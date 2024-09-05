Stephen Curry Extension Highlights Dirk Nowitzki's Loyalty
Stephen Curry recently signed a one-year extension with the Golden State Warriors worth $62.6 million, which will keep him in the Bay Area through the 2026-27 season. That extension had NBA fans bringing up the most loyal players in NBA history. And any time loyalty is discussed, Dirk Nowitzki must be mentioned.
Towards the end of the German's career, The Business Insider published an article showcasing how much money Dirk Nowitzki sacrificed by taking less money and not signing the max extension on every contract, something he very easily could've asked for and likely been given for his impact on the franchise. According to a table in that article, which has resurfaced from the Curry extension, Nowitzki left more than $194 million on the table in order for the Mavs to try and lure in better talent around him.
While Nowitzki left money on the table, the Dallas Mavericks swung and missed on a lot of their top targets. From Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Deron Williams, DeAndre Jordan (the first time), Carmelo Anthony, and more, it often left Dallas with players such as Monta Ellis, Chandler Parsons, Samuel Dalembert, etc. Some of their "Plan Bs" ended up working out but they weren't the stars Nowitzki could've won another championship with.
Nowitzki spent all 21 years with the Mavericks, the most any player has ever played with one franchise. Kobe Bryant and Udonis Haslem spent 20 years with their respective franchises followed by John Stockton's and Tim Duncan's 19 years with theirs.
Dirk Nowitzki means as much to the Mavericks as any player ever has for a team. He brought the team their first MVP and championship, becoming the NBA's 6th all-time scorer. His identity with the Mavericks is as synonymous as Larry Bird is with the Boston Celtics or as Bryant with the Lakers, but both of those organizations have had dozens of other superstars wear their jerseys and win championships.
