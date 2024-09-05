Steph Curry Seems to Hint at Teaming Up With Lakers' LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to enter the new NBA season with a similar roster to what they had a year ago. Despite being bounced out in the first round of the postseason, Los Angeles hasn't made any significant changes to the overall team.
The biggest move that they have made was bringing in former NBA guard JJ Redick to be the new head coach. The organization is hopeful that Redick can maximize the core group of players on Los Angeles to help them get over the hump.in
The Lakers return LeBron James and Anthony Davis, both of which just completed helping Team USA win the gold medal. James was named MVP of the Olympic Games and seemed to shine when playing alongside Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry.
This sparked all sorts of rumors about the two players teaming up but Curry ended that with an extension in Golden State. However, maybe the dream of them playing together again may not be completely dead.
Curry spoke with People and discussed his relationship with James. Within this, he seemed to hint at the potential of the two stars teaming up once again before their careers are over.
"Hopefully, there will be more experiences in the future, even if we're teammates or not," Curry told Natasha Dye of People, claiming that he and James "still have to compete against each other until it's all over" when they're both playing for their long-time California squads again this season.
The two will be rivals on the court only a few months after winning the gold medal together. Golden State and Los Angeles have become strong matchups on the floor, with both teams seemingly one piece away from truly contending.
"All the battles we've had on the court and the back and forth, the fact that we actually got to be teammates, not just in any game like an All-Star game or whatever, but in high stakes basketball with a lot on the line... I think there's a deepened respect and friendship there," Curry said.
If the two players do ever link up in the NBA, it would be a dream come true for the fans. They both have defined the last few decades of basketball and seeing them together would be special.
It's unlikely but we can never say never when it comes to the wildness of the NBA.
