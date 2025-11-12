Steph Curry’s Flagrant Foul vs. Thunder Marked a Career First for Warriors Star
In Steph Curry’s 17th NBA season, there isn’t much the league’s all-time leader in three-pointers hasn’t accomplished.
As the Warriors traveled to Paycom Center to take on the Thunder Tuesday night, though, he made a rare career first. A first he wasn’t looking to fulfill, however. At the end of the first quarter, Curry was called for a flagrant foul when he stepped into the landing zone of Oklahoma City guard Isaiah Joe as he attempted a last-second three.
Remarkably, it was the first flagrant called on the four-time champion and two-time MVP.
After review, Curry was called for a flagrant 1, which is deemed unnecessary contact against an opponent, and Joe was given three free throws which he drained. Per NBC Sports Bay Area, he had gone 1,193 career games without committing a flagrant foul, which includes both the regular season and playoffs.
The NBA’s rulebook states that defenders must give airborne shooters the opportunity to land safely. When challenging a jump shot, if a defender extends into the landing area of the shooter, they can be called for a flagrant even if the contact was unintentional.