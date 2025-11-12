3 Jonathan Kuminga Trade Ideas After Dray's Postgame Remarks

Draymond Green didn't hold back after the Golden State Warriors' 126-102 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

"I think everyone has a personal agenda in this league," Green said. "But you have to make the personal agenda work in the team confines. If it doesn't work, you kinda got to get rid of your agenda. Or, eventually the agenda is the cause of someone getting moved."

Green didn't call out anyone by name, but ESPN's Anthony Slater offered important context:

"When the term 'agenda' enters the mix, the attention tends to shift toward two of the Warriors' youngest core members who have been outspoken about their desire for more -- third-year guard Brandin Podziemski and fifth-year forward Jonathan Kuminga."

Between the two, Kuminga is far more likely to be traded. He's on his second contract, which allows the Warriors to target a much larger pool of players.

Let's break down what a Kuminga trade could like when first eligible in mid-January.

Warriors Receive: Trey Murphy III, Jose Alvarado

Pelicans Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield, unprotected 2026 first-round pick

The Pelicans are likely on the verge of blowing up their roster and rebuilding. Zion Williamson would be the first to go in that scenario, but New Orleans would be tempted to trade the 25-year-old Murphy as well if it resulted in a younger prospect and a valuable draft asset.

Murphy is averaging 18.1 points per game. He's shooting 38.2 percent from three in his career, and he has ideal length at 6'8", giving him great defensive versatility.

Kuminga, 23, is young enough to be part of a core with Jeremiah Fears (19), Yves Missi (21) and Derik Queen (21). The Pelicans traded their 2026 first-round pick, so they'd get an unprotected one here with the hope the Warriors fall apart and end up in the lottery.

Warriors Receive: Herbert Jones, Kevon Looney

Pelicans Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, lottery-protected 2026 first-round pick

The Pelicans would be more likely to deal Jones, a 27-year-old with less scoring juice than Murphy. Jones is the type of three-and-D wing that has lots of value on the trade market, which could force the Warriors to give up a lottery-protected first even though Kuminga is younger and has more potential.

Jones is shooting a career-high 44.2 percent from three this season. He's averaging just 10.1 points per game, but the 6'8" lefty is a better defensive player than Murphy.

Warriors Receive: Malik Monk, lottery-protected 2030 first-round pick

Kings Receive: Jonathan Kuminga

The Athletic's Sam Amick reported in the offseason that the Kings offered this trade to the Warriors. He reported that the Warriors wanted the pick to be unprotected. In this scenario, Golden State settles for the original offer.

Monk would be Golden State's second-unit microwave scorer, which would come in handy. But this trade would also make the Warriors smaller and potentially worse defensively.

This will not be Golden State's first option. But Monk's shooting (47.6 3PT percentage) and playmaking would fill needs, and perhaps the Warriors would end up a net positive even with his defensive issues.