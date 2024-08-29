Stephen Curry Agrees to Huge One-Year Extension With Warriors
On the heels of a summer to remember, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is reportedly set to stick around the Bay Area a year longer than previously thought.
Curry has agreed to a one-year, $62.6 million extension with the Warriors that will keep him in a Golden State uniform through the 2027 season, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The future Hall of Famer's most recent contract—signed in Aug. 2021—tied him to the Warriors through the 2026 season.
Curry, 36, averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game for Golden State during the 2023-24 season.
This past summer, Curry played for the United States in the Summer Olympics in Paris—a career first. He averaged 14.8 points per game to lead the team in scoring en route to a gold medal.
The Warriors are scheduled to open their season on Oct. 23 against the Portland Trail Blazers.