Steph Curry’s amazing act of kindness wins hearts in Warriors game he doesn’t play
Steph Curry is always the main attraction at any home Golden State Warriors games — and most road games, too. When fans buy tickets they surely want to watch one of the greatest ever to lace them up play, and when he has to sit out they no doubt are super bummed.
Curry is a guy who is all about being a man of the people like his public Costco shop, and his big holiday charity event with wife Ayesha Curry.
When the Warriors visited the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, Curry unfortunately sat out with a minor knee injury. Steph felt super bad about it and rounded up kids at the game with an amazing act of kindness. Scroll through to see the adorable and heartwarming photos.
The Warriors would lose to the Pacers 108-96, but who cares. The real winner of the game was Steph and these kids in a moment they’ll never forget the rest of their lives.
Kerr said before the game: "Unfortunately, they're just at the age, and at the stage of their careers, with so much wear and tear that, no matter how you slice it, they're gonna miss some games," Kerr said.
Curry is fortunately likely coming back for Monday’s game vs. the Toronto Raptors where fans can cheer him on the court again.
