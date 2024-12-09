Steph Curry adorably coordinates red Christmas fit with wife Ayesha’s green style
Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry are always so adorable together. This time it was for a good cause.
We’ve seen the Golden State Warriors All-Star and four-time NBA champ and his boss wife adorably matching fits at a US Open tennis match, dressing like naughty pirates for a date night, and just “enjoying life” over some wine.
They’ve even given us a glimpse into their family life with Steph taking one for the team with his Halloween costume with the kids, and the cutest Thanksgiving family pics with a rare look at new baby boy Cai.
RELATED: Ayesha Curry gets cozy in velour burgundy fit for Christmas holidays
The power couple put on their 12th annual “Christmas with the Currys“ event with the theme “Giving Joy” to spread holiday cheer in the community of the less fortunate through their Eat. Learn. Play. organizaton. This year, Steph adorably coordinated a red Christmas fit with Ayesha’s green one.
They even posed with Santa for an epic photo.
RELATED: Cameron Brink floored by Ayesha Curry’s ‘stunning’ fits
Ayesha wrote, “What an incredible day at Madison Park Academy! As co-founders of Eat. Learn. Play., we were thrilled to kick off our 12th annual Christmas with the Currys with a day full of joy, creativity, and connection. From a pop-up book fair, games, and crafts to the unveiling of Madison Park's newly refreshed library, the day was nothing short of magical!”
Steph and Ayesha met as teenagers in North Carolina at a church group, and have been inseparable since. They got married in 2011 and have four kids together: Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and Cai born on May 11.
They clearly still know how to have fun, look good together, all while giving back to others. That’s winning at life.
