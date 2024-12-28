Steph Curry, Ayesha Curry share most adorable photo of kids Canon and Ryan
Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry have shared the most adorable family photos in 2024. Ayesha snuck in one more before the calendar hits 2025 that might top them all.
The Golden State Warriors All-Star and his wife introduced baby Cai to the world this year in rare public photos, then made dad Steph the bad guy in adorable Halloween costumes, then crushed family Thanksgiving photos, and finally won Christmas with the whole family in matching pjs.
Before the New Year, Ayesha posted another cute family moment with son Canon, 6, kissing daughter Ryan, 9, on the cheek.
They are so cute together. That looks like a fancy meal, too. Did mom cook it up?
Steph and Ayesha met in a church youth group in Charlotte, North Carolina, when they were 15 and 14 years old and married in 2011. They have been inseparable since. They have four kids with Riley, 12, Ryan, Canon, and baby Cai.
While dad is busy in the middle of his season, Ayesha also shared a memory of their epic “date day” at NASA as the couple likes to get time away from the kids, too.
Ayesha and Steph are adorable together, but their kids take the cake on the cuteness scale with photos like Canon and Ryan.
