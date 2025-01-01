Steph Curry gives one-of-a-kind look with Ayesha for New Year’s, reveals her nickname
Steph Curry and wife Ayesha rang in the New Year with an epic selfie.
The Golden State Warriors All-Star and his wife stayed up late without the kids to enjoy the calendar flipping to 2025 after an amazing 2024 together.
Over the last 12 months, we got some epic photos from the power couple like their naughty pirate Halloween date night, and their “enjoying life” day of wine tasting.
RELATED: Steph Curry, Ayesha Curry share most adorable photo of kids Canon and Ryan
It was also a year they introduced baby Cai to the world in rare public photos, then made dad Steph the bad guy in adorable Halloween costumes, then crushed family Thanksgiving photos, and finally won Christmas with the whole family in matching pjs.
For New Year’s, Steph posted on his Instagram a look only he could pull off with Ayesha by his side. He wrote, “2025 with my Ish!” and posted at midnight West Coast time.
RELATED: Ayesha Curry flashes massive diamond ring in Steph-less closeup selfie
He’s definitely got his game face on for 2025 with his “Ish” by his side. They certainly look like they balance each other well.
Steph. 36, and Ayesha, 35, met in a church youth group in Charlotte, North Carolina, when they were just teenagers and married in 2011. They have been inseparable since. They have four kids with Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and baby Cai.
Hopefully 2025 is as epic for Steph and Ayesha as 2024 — they certainly started it out right with their selfie post.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Grocery stunner: Hailee Steinfeld at Buffalo Wegmans without Josh Allen goes viral
Pickleball princess: Genie Bouchard flexes holiday glam in miniskirt, knee-high boots
How much?!: Steph Curry, Ayesha’s $50M Malibu mansion only has four bedrooms
VIPs only: Caitlin Clark, boyfriend awkwardly sit in empty arena for G-League game
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing