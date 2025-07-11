Steph Curry fans are shocked at 10-year-old daughter Ryan's resemblance to this family member
It's no secret that Steph and Ayesha Curry's four children have a strong family resemblance — but now, fans are noticing just how much their daughter Ryan looks like the NBA star's sister.
Ayesha celebrated her newly-minted 10-year-old in a series of Instagram posts on Thursday, July 11, starting with a recent one of Ryan cuddling up to her mom, followed by a younger throwback and finally, a sweet snap when she was just a baby.
"Our Chooks is 10 today 🥹," Ayesha captioned the carousel, referring to her second-eldest's nickname. "I can't believe she's double digits. Truly feels like we blinked and here we are. Always my baby girl. My Ryan. She's as sweet as pie, smart, caring and sings like an angel. My heart is bursting with pride."
While fans in the comments immediately began wishing Ryan a happy birthday, others couldn't get over just how much she looks like her aunt Sydel, Steph's younger sister.
"She looks so much like Sydel! 💕," one fan gushed.
Others were so stunned by the family resemblance that they began commenting in agreement under another follower's praise.
"Looks just like her auntie Sydel! Happy birthday, Ryan!" the original user wrote, a sentiment that was immediately echoed by other commenters.
"Ok so need to type my comment because that’s exactly what I was about to say!" wrote another fan.
"Splitting [sic] image!" praised a fourth follower.
While Ryan undoubtedly takes after her paternal aunt — particularly in the eyes, cheeks, and well, overall face — her youngest brother, Cai, resembles dad Steph. (In addition to Ryan and Cai, the Golden State Warriors point guard also shares eldest daughter Riley, 12, and son Canon, 7, with Ayesha.)
It's no secret that both Riley and Canon look exactly like their dad, but so does Cai, as seen in some of Ayesha's most recent family photos from this month.
It's been a busy past few weeks for the Curry family, as Canon just celebrated his 7th birthday earlier this month, while Cai turned 1 in May. Next birthday celebration in the fam? Riley — who fans will always remember as the sweet little blue-eyed girl on the court with her dad — will hit teenager status when she celebrates the big 1-3 on July 19.
