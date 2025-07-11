The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Stephen Curry’s daughters Riley and Ryan shock with height in new family photo

The Curry girls aren’t so little anymore as they are catching up fast to their NBA dad.

Matt Ryan

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) meets with his daughter Ryan after the Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets in game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) meets with his daughter Ryan after the Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets in game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry’s kids are all getting so big so fast.

Son Canon just turned 7 years old and was seen dancing at a Golden State Valkyries game with dad, and daughter Ryan hit double digits at 10 looking so grown-up in photos mom shared.

Riley, who turns 13 on July 19, was seen dancing with mom at the end of the Golden State Warriors season like she did when she was just a little kid all those years ago, and then showing her intensity just like dad dominating another sport.

Curry family
The Curry family out for a meal. / Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Then baby boy Cai turned 1 and was seen with Steph in superdad mode taking him to a Summer League game where he rocked a tiny Warriors fit. Again, Ayesha just shared more family moments where Cai stole the show looking just like his dad Steph.

Also in her photo dump, Ayesha, who wrote, “A few of my favorite things” on the Instagram post, was this photo of Riley and Ryan together.

Ryan and Riley Curry
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

And another showing Riley’s height in this family picture where she’s almost as tall as her 6-foot-2 NBA dad, and how Ryan isn’t far behind where she is catching up to her 5-foot-8 mom.

The Curry family
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

The Curry family certainly is growing up so fast.

Steph and Ayesha with Riley (left), Canon, and Ryan
Steph and Ayesha with Riley (left), Canon, and Ryan / Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he's worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

