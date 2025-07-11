Stephen Curry’s daughters Riley and Ryan shock with height in new family photo
Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry’s kids are all getting so big so fast.
Son Canon just turned 7 years old and was seen dancing at a Golden State Valkyries game with dad, and daughter Ryan hit double digits at 10 looking so grown-up in photos mom shared.
Riley, who turns 13 on July 19, was seen dancing with mom at the end of the Golden State Warriors season like she did when she was just a little kid all those years ago, and then showing her intensity just like dad dominating another sport.
Then baby boy Cai turned 1 and was seen with Steph in superdad mode taking him to a Summer League game where he rocked a tiny Warriors fit. Again, Ayesha just shared more family moments where Cai stole the show looking just like his dad Steph.
Also in her photo dump, Ayesha, who wrote, “A few of my favorite things” on the Instagram post, was this photo of Riley and Ryan together.
And another showing Riley’s height in this family picture where she’s almost as tall as her 6-foot-2 NBA dad, and how Ryan isn’t far behind where she is catching up to her 5-foot-8 mom.
The Curry family certainly is growing up so fast.
