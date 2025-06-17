Stephen Curry could have brother Seth join Warriors if famous father-in-law gets way
Doc Rivers gave Warriors fans something to get excited about during the NBA Finals.
No, no, no.
The Milwaukee Bucks head coach doesn't want Giannis Antetokounmpo going anywhere.
But one name that the veteran NBA coach and best-in-class on-air analyst did bring up on towards the very end of the most recent episode of "The Bill Simmons Podcast" was Stephen Curry's little brother Seth, who is also married to Rivers' daughter Callie.
Simmons mockingly congratulated his buddy and former Boston Celtics champion in 2008 for the Bucks' NBA Cup title, which the aggragator-hater wrongly labeled the Commissioner's Cup, which is the WNBA one, and on his son-in-law's 3-point percentage title, with Seth shooting a league-leading 45.6% from distance.
"We have trophies at the Rivers' house right now," Doc said with the noted sarcasm. "We have some hardware from the regular season."
Then Simmons asked, "How do we get him to Denver?"
Doc then gave us some unexpected insight on the inner workings of the Rivers-Curry household.
"I actually think the perfect place for him would be Golden State," Rivers said. "I don't know if it's possible or not. I don't know if either one of them would want it actually. But I do think, it has nothing to do with the fact [they are brothers]. The way they play, he fits perfect... I've said that for two or three years. And whenever you bring it up in the family, they kind of [moan]. But I do think it'd be sensational."
Steph, 37, congratulated his little bro at the time when Seth, 34, officially one the crown, but also threw some sibling shade his way saying that he still beat him in their last game of "H-O-R-S-E."
It would be Dub Nation's dream come true if the Curry brothers became the new Splash Brothers.
OK, maybe Giannis first. But then Seth for sure!
