Stephen Curry's wife Ayesha shares surprising selfie with A-list actress
Ayesha Curry is celebrating big this summer. Not only did her fourth — and youngest — child with husband Steph Curry turn 1 in May, now she's commemorating another important birthday in her life: best friend Lindsay Lohan.
Ayesha shared a gorgeous selfie with her unexpected bestie in honor of Lohan's 39th birthday on Wednesday, July 2.
"Happy birthday to my sweet @lindsaylohan," the mom of four captioned the Instagram Story photo. "Another blessed year around the sun ☀️."
RELATED: Stephen Curry's wife Ayesha shows off dramatic new look with post baby Cai reveal
Though fans may be surprised by the celebs' friendship, both Ayesha and Lohan have spoken about their bond over the past few years. The Freakier Friday actress even named Ayesha and Steph the godparents of her son Luai, whom she shares with husband Bader Shammas.
"It's not very often you think you're going to make a new best, lifetime friend when you're getting older," Lohan shared on the Today show in 2024.
RELATED: Ayesha Curry’s fit disappears in crazy background posing without Steph at wine event
Not only did the friends portray BFFs on screen in Lohan's Netflix movie, Irish Wish, their bond is evident off the screen as well, with the two most recently posing together at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars party in March,
As for how Ayesha and Lohan met, it was 'years ago" through the Golden State Warriors star's friend.
"He said, 'I think you guys need to meet, and we did,'" Ayesha told the Today show in 2024, with Lohan joking: "He set us up."
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Holy cow: Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia look amazingly similar on vacation
What a perk: Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden Chiefs fits from adoring fan
Frat vibes: 65-year-old Magic Johnson has epic toga party on Greece yacht with Cookie
Hollywood diet: Lakers star Luka Doncic looks completely different in skinny photo
Nice surprise: Paige Bueckers shocks ‘girlfriend’ Azzi Fudd in full cowboy fit