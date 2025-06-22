Ayesha Curry’s fit disappears in crazy background posing without Steph at wine event
Ayesha Curry has been spending a lot of time with her kids and husband Stephen Curry lately, but she had business at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colorado, in a beautiful setting that led to any epic photo where her fit disappeared.
The 35-year-old Ayesha has shown off lots of her kids — Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and Cai, 1 — lately like an epic photo where Riley is almost as tall as her NBA dad now, and Steph in superdad mode for Cari’s 1st birthday, and Canon’s sweet note to mom that moved her to tears.
She’s also been hanging with Steph for his offseason with the Golden State Warriors where she crushed him at a Benson Boone concert with her cowboy fit, and then off to the beach where he flexed shirtless next to her. She also showed off her golf game with him.
Now, Ayesha headed to Colorado to represent Domaine Curry winery that she owns with Steph’s sister Sydel, who just had a baby. Ayesha posed for a picture in her usual stunning look, but the F&W backdrop and the insane mountainous background totally made her fit go missing.
Here’s what the actual fit looks like when your eyes aren’t all over the place:
And in one more photo:
Summer, wine, and Aspen sounds like an amazing combo. There’s no sign of Steph in her photos, but stay tuned there cause maybe he’ll bring his awesome hat back if so.
