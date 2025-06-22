The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ayesha Curry’s fit disappears in crazy background posing without Steph at wine event

The wife of the Golden State Warriors superstar is representing her winery at the Food & Wine Classic in beautiful Aspen, Colorado.

Matt Ryan

Ayesha Curry arrives at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater.
Ayesha Curry arrives at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Ayesha Curry has been spending a lot of time with her kids and husband Stephen Curry lately, but she had business at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colorado, in a beautiful setting that led to any epic photo where her fit disappeared.

The 35-year-old Ayesha has shown off lots of her kids — Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and Cai, 1 — lately like an epic photo where Riley is almost as tall as her NBA dad now, and Steph in superdad mode for Cari’s 1st birthday, and Canon’s sweet note to mom that moved her to tears.

RELATED: Ayesha Curry shares adorable Steph tribute as dad with baby Cai stealing show

Curry family
The Curry family / Ayesha Curry/Instagram

She’s also been hanging with Steph for his offseason with the Golden State Warriors where she crushed him at a Benson Boone concert with her cowboy fit, and then off to the beach where he flexed shirtless next to her. She also showed off her golf game with him.

RELATED: Stephen Curry puts game face on in amazing date photo with wife Ayesha

Now, Ayesha headed to Colorado to represent Domaine Curry winery that she owns with Steph’s sister Sydel, who just had a baby. Ayesha posed for a picture in her usual stunning look, but the F&W backdrop and the insane mountainous background totally made her fit go missing.

Ayesha Curry/Instagram
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Here’s what the actual fit looks like when your eyes aren’t all over the place:

Ayesha Curry
Domaine Curry/Instagram

And in one more photo:

Ayesha Curry
Domaine Curry/Instagram

Summer, wine, and Aspen sounds like an amazing combo. There’s no sign of Steph in her photos, but stay tuned there cause maybe he’ll bring his awesome hat back if so.

Steph Curry and Ayesha
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Bittersweet: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photo of Kobe, Gigi, on special day

Speaking of: Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, tiny dog in NYC

Uh oh: Lakers hater Bill Simmons compares NBA MVP SGA to Kobe Bryant

Plus won: Livvy Dunne rocks unreal Paul Skenes LSU-Pirates custom combo jersey

Grooving: UConn Star Azzi Fudd does perfect coordinated dance with new teammate

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion