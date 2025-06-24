Stephen Curry's wife Ayesha shows off dramatic new look with post baby Cai reveal
Ayesha Curry has been a busy mom of late and hanging with husband Stephen Curry in his NBA offseason and her kids. Now, the wife of the Golden State Warriors superstar and mother of four did something for herself with a dramatic new look while revealing a health issue she’s had to deal with since having her last child, Cai.
Ayesha and Steph have recently been seen enjoying a Benson Boone concert in Napa, California, where she crushed him in a cowboy fit, and then on the beach where a shirtless husband flexed next to his wife, and then as a family in a photo where daughter Riley, 12, now is almost as tall as her dad.
RELATED: Ayesha Curry shares adorable Steph tribute as dad with baby Cai stealing show
She also threw Cai’s 1st birthday party where she showed Steph in superdad mode in an adorable photo.
Speaking of Cai, the 35-year-old Ayesha revealed a health issue after giving birth to her son last year. She said on Instagram, “I got raining hormonal acne after having cai cai and we’re finally in a good spot.” She then promoted her Sweet July company products, but showed off her clear skin.
RELATED: Ayesha Curry’s fit disappears in crazy background posing without Steph at wine event
She also looks quite different. That’s because she’s going with the short hairstyle in a “new adventure” for her.
She looks amazing!
Here are a couple of photos with her longer hair look to compare.
It’s a drastically different Ayesha and she’s rocking her new summer look.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Offish?: UConn’s Azzi Fudd shows off ‘Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend’ iPhone cover
Speaking of: Paige Bueckers crushes Texas Rangers fit, first pitch with Wings teammates
Humble digs: NBA MVP SGA’s $3.9M Oklahoma mansion doesn’t have many bedrooms
Prime hang: Travis Hunter visits Deion on his Texas ranch fishing amid health concerns
Ahhh: Vanessa Bryant posts heart-melting photos with birthday-girl daughter Capri