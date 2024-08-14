Stephen Nedoroscik’s giddy reaction to Clark Kent Superman impression
Usually bronze medalists for Team USA don’t get invited as a guest to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
But Stephen Nedoroscik had such a compelling story at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 as the nerdy, controversial pick for the United States gymnastics team only specializing in the pommel horse. But “Pommel Horse Guy” came up clutch and secured a Team USA bronze for the men, and then another one individually for of course that same discipline.
It also helped that just like Clark Kent took off his dorky glasses to become Superman, Nedoroscik always takes his off too before turning into his own version of a pommel horse superhero.
RELATED: Who is “Pommel Horse Guy” Stephen Nedoroscik's girlfriend?
So of course “The Tonight Show” had Nedoroscik recreate Clark Kent going into a phone booth to become his alter ego.
“Pommel Horse Guy” thought it was a perfect 10.
The self-proclaimed nerd also showed off his Rubik’s cube skills, solving one in an astonishing 15.42 seconds. Not surprisingly, he’s also a stellar gamer.
And if you missed it, “The Tonight Show” had a little fun paroding Raygun with Rachel Dratch.
So, which one was funnier? You be the judge.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Nice try: Gabby Williams cheekily rejects Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky offer
All Dunne: Livvy Dunne shares shy-smile selfie in red bikini from Malibu (PHOTO)
Petty kings: Team USA basketball shows zero class with Noah Lyles trolling tweet
Modern love: Tara Davis-Woodhall, Hunter’s love story started by sliding in DMs
Dad’s defense: Ed Kelce’s 5-word response to Kanye West dropping son Travis’ name