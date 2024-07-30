SI

Stephen Nedoroscik Had Perfect Tweet After Helping U.S. Men’s Gymnastics Win Bronze

Andy Nesbitt

Jul 29, 2024; Paris, France; Stephen Nedoroscik reacts after he performs on the pommel horse during the men’s team final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 29, 2024; Paris, France; Stephen Nedoroscik reacts after he performs on the pommel horse during the men’s team final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports / James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Nedoroscik became an American hero, and an iconic meme, after helping the U.S. men's gymnastics team win the bronze medal on Monday with a flawless pommel horse routine in Paris. It was the first time the men's team has medaled at the Olympics since 2008, which made the moment even more special.

Nedoroscik waited all meet to finally take on the pommel horse and put a stamp on his team's performance, and then he stepped up and delivered in brilliant fashion. He and his teammates were rightfully fired up and had a lot of fun celebrating after what must have been a stressful few hours inside the tension-filled arena.

Nedoroscik then perfectly summed up his feelings with this tweet:

It is real life, and now his life has likely changed quite a bit.

You have to love the Olympics.

