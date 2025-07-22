Steve Sarkisian swoons over wife Loreal's post-baby fit with flirty comment
While Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian prepares to kick off the 2025 season with new starting quarterback Arch Manning, he'll also have a new fan in the stands cheering the team on, his newborn son.
Sarkisian and his wife, Loreal Sarkisian, welcomed the first baby together in April. The 51-year-old and Loreal kept her pregnancy out of the spotlight throughout the 2024 season and didn't share the news publicly until after giving birth.
The "First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football," who kept working throughout her entire pregnancy, posted the first glimpse of their son, named Amays, last week.
The 39-year-old stylist truly didn't miss a beat after giving birth, continuously showing off her designer fits and teasing a new line of baby clothes.
However, one particular outfit caught Sarkisian's attention on July 21. After Loreal gushed over fitting into her favorite pair of pre-pregnancy jeans over the weekend, she shared an uplifting message to her Instagram followers on Monday.
Loreal wrote, "It’s Monday, Go be unapologetically Great 🥰Sending you all positivity as you start your week …." Sarkisian, who rarely comments on Instagram, wrote, "❤️😍."
In the photo, Loreal is also rocking a new gold "A" necklace, presumably for their son's name.
With Longhorns' highly-anticipated season-opener against the Buckeyes just around the corner, fans will need to keep an eye out for Loreal and Amays cheering the team on at Ohio Stadium in Week 1.
