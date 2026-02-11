Sturla Holm Lægreid’s Ex Takes Firm Stance After Olympics Cheating Confession Fallout

One of the more unique stories in these Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games stemmed from something Norwegian Olympian Sturla Holm Lægreid said after winning a bronze medal in the men’s 20km biathlon on February 10.

“Half a year ago, I met the love of my life. The world’s most beautiful and nicest person. Three months ago, I made the mistake of my life and cheated on her, and I told her about that a week ago. This has been the worst week of my life," Lægreid said in translated English while in tears when being interviewed by NRK.

NEW: Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid admits to cheating on his girlfriend after winning a bronze medal at the Winter Olympics.



Sturla Holm Laegreid broke down in tears as he talked about the "worst week" of his life.



"I had a gold medal in my life, and there are… pic.twitter.com/VDB1pNlRue — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 10, 2026

He later added, "I had the gold medal in life, and I am sure there are many people who will see things differently, but I only have eyes for her. Sport has come second these last few days. Yes, I wish I could share this with her.

"I try to be a good role model, and I did something stupid. You have to admit when you do something you can’t stand for and hurt someone you love so much.”

Norway's Sturla Holm Lægreid | IMAGO / TT

Sturla Holm Lægreid’s Ex Breaks Silence After Olympics Affair Admission

It appears that Lægreid’s ex wasn't won over by these comments, as she was (anonymously) interviewed by Norwegian outlet VG on February 11 and said (in translated English), "It's hard to forgive, even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world. I did not choose to be put in this position, and it hurts to have to be in it. We have had contact and he is aware of my opinions on this.

“[I am grateful] to my family and friends who have embraced me and supported me during this time. Also to everyone else who has thought of me and sympathized, without knowing who I am," she added, as translated by PEOPLE.

Sturla Holm Laegreid from Norway | IMAGO / NTB

It doesn't sound like Lægreid’s confession did what he intended.

