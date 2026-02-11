Sturla Holm Lægreid’s Ex Takes Firm Stance After Olympics Cheating Confession Fallout
One of the more unique stories in these Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games stemmed from something Norwegian Olympian Sturla Holm Lægreid said after winning a bronze medal in the men’s 20km biathlon on February 10.
“Half a year ago, I met the love of my life. The world’s most beautiful and nicest person. Three months ago, I made the mistake of my life and cheated on her, and I told her about that a week ago. This has been the worst week of my life," Lægreid said in translated English while in tears when being interviewed by NRK.
RELATED: Myles Garrett Drops Telling Reaction to Chloe Kim’s Olympics Qualifier
He later added, "I had the gold medal in life, and I am sure there are many people who will see things differently, but I only have eyes for her. Sport has come second these last few days. Yes, I wish I could share this with her.
"I try to be a good role model, and I did something stupid. You have to admit when you do something you can’t stand for and hurt someone you love so much.”
RELATED: NBC’s Tara Lipinski’s Stunning Red Dress Upstages Johnny Weir’s Crazy Green Fit
Sturla Holm Lægreid’s Ex Breaks Silence After Olympics Affair Admission
It appears that Lægreid’s ex wasn't won over by these comments, as she was (anonymously) interviewed by Norwegian outlet VG on February 11 and said (in translated English), "It's hard to forgive, even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world. I did not choose to be put in this position, and it hurts to have to be in it. We have had contact and he is aware of my opinions on this.
“[I am grateful] to my family and friends who have embraced me and supported me during this time. Also to everyone else who has thought of me and sympathized, without knowing who I am," she added, as translated by PEOPLE.
It doesn't sound like Lægreid’s confession did what he intended.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit
On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs
Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap
Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl
Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby
Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex
Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.