The highlight of Sturla Holm Lægreid's week seems like it will remain the bronze medal he won in the 20km individual biathlon at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Lægreid seemed to attempt a Hail Mary in his personal life by confessing that he cheated on his ex-girlfriend in a post-event interview with a Norwegian television station and telling the world that he had made the biggest mistake of his life.

According to People, a Norwegian outlet tracked down the ex-girlfriend and it doesn't sound like there's going to be a reconciliation. Via People:

“I did not choose to be put in this position, and it hurts to have to be in it. We have had contact and he is aware of my opinions on this,” said the woman, who asked to remain anonymous. “[I am grateful] to my family and friends who have embraced me and supported me during this time. Also to everyone else who has thought of me and sympathized, without knowing who I am.”

It seems unlikely that Lægreid is the first Olympian to ever cheat on a significant other, but he's definitely the first one to admit on television that he did it. They obviously haven't heard of the Shaggy defense in Norway and now he'll be forever remembered for one of the wildest interviews in sports history.

Talk about a memorable Olympics.

