Sunisa Lee goes full glam in glittery Tory Burch minidress (PHOTOS)
Sunisa Lee is enjoying the New York City life, as well as her first New York Fashion Week.
After winning a gold in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Lee moved from Saint Paul, Minnesota, to the Big Apple. Now, the gymnast is experiencing the bright lights first hand.
Lee wore a Tommy Hilfiger trench coat with nails to match around the city, and then was at NYFW with fellow Olympic champ Gabby Thomas as seen in an epic photo of the dynamic duo.
RELATED: Paige Bueckers' spectacular butterfly fit, crop top at NYFW (PHOTOS)
On Monday night, the two-time Olympic gold medalist Lee went out in a stunning glittery Tory Burch minidress.
RELATED: Kysre Gondrezick's jaw-dropping topless blazer fit with Jaylen Brown at NYFW
Lee wasn’t the only high profile Team USA Olympian in town. At NYFW, Noah Lyles showed off his insane physique, while Jordan Chiles made her first runway appearance.
Lee is up there with the best of any them with her fit game. With her new lifestyle and 3.4 million Instagram followers, these won’t be the last incredible photos from the athlete and influencer.
