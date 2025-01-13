Sydney Thomas, Nick Saban hit golf course after 'SEC football coach' in her DMs claim
Sydney Thomas' life changed in November 2024 during the record-setting Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing event on Netflix. She was a ring girl for the event and went viral.
From there, her social media following exploded and Thomas has begun making appearances at various sporting events across the country.
Not only did she catch the attention of America, she apparently caught the attention of a college football coach. Sydney, who is a student at the University of Alabama, claims "another SEC football coach" slid into her DMs after the event.
MORE: Sydney Thomas, viral Paul-Tyson ring girl, shares bombshell pics from event
One coach it was not is Crimson Tide legend Nick Saban, but the two still managed to link up.
Sydney took to social media to share a photo of herself on the golf course next to Saban, who is taking some time to enjoy himself before covering the College Football Playoff National Championship for ESPN College GameDay.
While Saban was enjoying the links, everyone is wondering who the SEC football coach was who slid into Sydney's DMs. But we may never know.
The National Championship Game will go down between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Monday, January 20, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
