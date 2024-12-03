Viral ring girl Sydney Thomas slays in jaw-dropping revealing flowery fit
Sydney Thomas is enjoying her new-found fame after she went viral at the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight when she flaunted her tiny ring girl outfit.
Since then, the Alabama Crimson Tide student has been seen crushing even more looks like her unbelievable top at a Las Vegas Raiders game that could’ve easily drawn a penalty flag for fan interference. She also wowed on TikTok in a low-cut top, and tore up Vegas on her 21st birthday in some fiery looks.
Thomas has parlayed her fame and seen her social media following skyrocket. She now has 775K Instgram followers and has been tabbed for ad deals like a Cyber Monday clothing line where she stunned in this flowery revealing dress.
RELATED: Sydney Thomas goes viral again for awkward two-word 21st birthday post
That’s definitely a model look right there.
RELATED: Sydney Thomas shares bombshell pics of herself from the Paul-Tyson fight
She’s also stated she’s quite smart as well in a TikTok video: "Contrary to popular belief, I actually am smart," stated Thomas. "People kind of get the image of 'pretty blonde, doesn't have a brain,' but I got a 33 on my ACT in high school and I'm finishing college a year early so take it as you want."
Thomas says she also works for the St. Louis Cardinals and does professional modeling on the side.
She’s clearly making the most of her opportunity, and with fire looks such as these, why not.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Cowboy $$$: Loreal Sarkisian rocks Daisy Dukes in Thanksgiving fit stunner
All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie
Kiss the cook: Livvy Dunne ‘cooks’ in incredible black miniskirt in kitchen
Ahhh: Steph Curry posts adorable Thanksgiving photos with new baby Cai
New Miss Queen: Landry Kiffin wows next to dad Lane in low-cut top after Ole Miss win