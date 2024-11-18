Sydney Thomas, Paul-Tyson ring girl, reacts to viral fame in hilarious video
While the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight may have underwhelmed viewers, they tuned in by the tens of millions. One person who benefitted from that was ring girl Sydney Thomas.
Thomas was spotted in the background during Tyson's viral slap of Paul, but she eventually went viral on her own.
During the fights, social media was going wild over Thomas' looks, calling the blonde bombshell the "real winner of the night." While that was all happening, she had no idea that her popularity was skyrocketing.
The 20-year-old model and college student shared a hilarious update the day after the fights where she "woke up" and looked at her phone to see her viral fame. The video was shared on TikTok.
She captioned the video, "[I'm] so happy you guys enjoyed the broadcast!" with a laughing face and heart emoji.
Life comes at you fast.
But, if the Hawk Tuah girl can exceed her 15-minutes of fame, we can hope that Sydney gets at least 30.
Sydney, a student at the University of Alabama who is from St. Louis, boasts a strong following of more than 309,000 followers on Instagram and over 603,000 on TikTok which will only continue to grow thanks to the exposure of the Netflix event.
