Jake Paul's mom's hilarious 3-word diss to Mike Tyson's viral slap
Love him or hate him, Jake Paul has brought eyeballs back to boxing. And, on Friday night, many will tune in with the hope of seeing him get knocked out by legendary boxer Mike Tyson.
Paul and Tyson are set to square off in a eight two-minute round fight airing live on Netflix.
The event, which features three world championship bouts, received even more attention on Thursday after Tyson slapped Paul across the face during the ceremonial weigh-ins.
Paul crawled up to Tyson before the final face off to taunt him, but "The Baddest Man on the Planet" wasn't having it. Tyson reared back and slapped Paul, before everyone jumped in to separate the two men.
Following the viral slap, Paul and his mother, Pam Stepnick, met on the floor at AT&T Stadium where the fight will take place and had a hilarious exchange.
Momma Paul dissed Tyson for slapping her son, calling him a "f'ing little b*tch." Paul responded, "You slap harder than him. Paul shared the video on Instagram Stories.
Paul continued to troll Tyson on social media, calling the slap his "Chris Rock moment" and changing his avatar on Instagram to a photo of the comedian getting slapped by Will Smith.
Entering the fight, Paul holds a 10-1 professional record with seven knockouts. His lone loss was via split decision to Tommy Fury in February 2023.
Paul has since hauled off four consecutive wins, including three straight knockouts.
He'll look to continue his hot hand on Friday night against a legend in the sport. The event begins streaming at 8:00 p.m. ET.
