'Tap, hold & load in 4k' trend takes over sports world with iconic moments
"Tap, hold and load in 4k" is a phrase that you can't avoid if you hop on social media this week. The trend began on X and has since infiltrated the sports world.
Athletes, sports franchises, and leagues like the NFL, NBA, and MLB have hopped on the trend and shared iconic moments with their fans.
The trend allows fans to relive some of the memorable moments while saving that memory in ultra hi-def. But what is the trend taking over the sports world?
What is the 'tap, hold and load in 4k' trend on X?
The trend simply highlights a function on the X mobile app.
The function is simple: you tap a photo and hold it. The photo then downloads to your device in 4k if the option is available.
If you want to upload a photo to X in 4k, you click "Accessibility, display and languages" in X Settings. From there, you click data usage and change high-quality images and high-quality image uploads to allow the highest quality.
Now who is jumping on the trend? Let's take a look.
Sports teams and leagues adopt the 'tap, hold and load in 4k' trend
One of the early adopters and most viewed photos in the trend comes from the FIFA World Cup. After sharing a photo of Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates hosting the World Cup trophy, it received more than 7 million views.
Since then, the trend has taken social media by storm.
Even WWE wanted to get in on the fun.
On Thursday morning, the WTA joined in on the fun after American tennis star Danielle Collins went viral for her heel turn and taunting the crowd at the Australian Open.
So, as the trend continues, you know how to join in on the fun and relive the epic moments in sports.
All you have to do is: "tap, hold and load in 4k."
