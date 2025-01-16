The Athlete Lifestyle logo

'Tap, hold & load in 4k' trend takes over sports world with iconic moments

What is the 'tap, hold and load in 4k" trend take over X? It has infiltrated the sports world and allowed fans to relive iconic moments from their favorites athletes and teams.

Josh Sanchez

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani gets a kiss from his dog Decoy before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images.
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani gets a kiss from his dog Decoy before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Tap, hold and load in 4k" is a phrase that you can't avoid if you hop on social media this week. The trend began on X and has since infiltrated the sports world.

Athletes, sports franchises, and leagues like the NFL, NBA, and MLB have hopped on the trend and shared iconic moments with their fans.

The trend allows fans to relive some of the memorable moments while saving that memory in ultra hi-def. But what is the trend taking over the sports world?

VIRAL: Tennis star Danielle Collins turns WWE heel, trolls Aussie Open crowd

What is the 'tap, hold and load in 4k' trend on X?

Travis Kelce, Super Bowl, Kansas CIty Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The trend simply highlights a function on the X mobile app.

The function is simple: you tap a photo and hold it. The photo then downloads to your device in 4k if the option is available.

If you want to upload a photo to X in 4k, you click "Accessibility, display and languages" in X Settings. From there, you click data usage and change high-quality images and high-quality image uploads to allow the highest quality.

Now who is jumping on the trend? Let's take a look.

VIRAL: Gymnast Kyrstin Johnson goes viral for epic Kendrick Lamar floor routine

Sports teams and leagues adopt the 'tap, hold and load in 4k' trend

One of the early adopters and most viewed photos in the trend comes from the FIFA World Cup. After sharing a photo of Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates hosting the World Cup trophy, it received more than 7 million views.

MORE: Lindsey Vonn fans praise the 'ski goddess' for her inspirational 2025 outlook

Since then, the trend has taken social media by storm.

MORE: Shohei Ohtani, wife Mamiko Tanaka's dog Decoy crushes baby announcement

Even WWE wanted to get in on the fun.

On Thursday morning, the WTA joined in on the fun after American tennis star Danielle Collins went viral for her heel turn and taunting the crowd at the Australian Open.

So, as the trend continues, you know how to join in on the fun and relive the epic moments in sports.

All you have to do is: "tap, hold and load in 4k."

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Buffalo queen: Hailee Steinfeld rocks custom Josh Allen jacket with Bills WAGs at game

Unreal uniform: Livvy Dunne’s LSU purple leotard sparkler is July 4th fireworks worthy

How much was it?: Carson Beck’s real Miami ‘salary’ revealed, and it’s not $4 million

No way!: 7-foot-1 Shaq looks shockingly short next to 7-foot-9 Florida freshman

Groovin’: Cameron Brink flexes goofy dance after half-court shot against WNBA legend

Published |Modified
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News