Tennis star Danielle Collins turns WWE heel, trolls Aussie Open crowd
American tennis star Danielle Collins had to dig deep against a rowdy crowd on Thursday night, but she was able to come out on top over local favorite Destanee Aiava at the Australian Open.
Collins won the first set in a tiebreaker, but Aiava stormed back in the second to force a decider.
In the third set, it was all Collins as she pulled away, 6-2, to secure the win. After scoring the match point, Collins channeled her inner WWE heel.
Collins, who is the No. 10 seed, played to the crowd with a celebration that would have made Hulk Hogan proud, putting her hand to her ear and leaning into the boos and said "How about that?"
This is the type of energy that brings eyeballs to the sport. Some people may hate it, but you need a good villain to draw eyeballs.
What a moment.
You have to imagine Collins will once again get heckled when she returns to the court for the third round, but because of her antics and drawing power she may get another call to Rod Laver Arena.
Collins' next match will come on Friday against fellow American Madison Keys, who is the No. 19 seed in the field.
