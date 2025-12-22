Tate McRae's NHL star boyfriend dating rumors heat up attending Jack Hughes' return

Every pop star is turning into a professional sports WAG.

It only seems like it would be destiny that Canadian pop star Tate McRae would join the ranks by dating an NHL star, albeit for a non-marquee franchise like the New Jersey Devils. Sorry Diego Pavia, your over-the-top antics never gave you a chance.

RELATED: Tate McRae causes stir at NHL game drinking beer while chewing gum in Flames jersey

Tate McRae performs on stage during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 19th, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Again, though, McRae proudly grew up in a small market, rooting for the Calgary Flames, and now speculation has ramped up that the former "So You Think You Can Dance" discovery, 22, who has had a monster 2025, might be ending the year with a new boyfriend — 24-year-old American Jack Hughes.

We're not exactly diehard Devils fans here at The Athlete Lifestyle On SI, but NHL influencers had us all abuzz when the chart-topping McRae was in the house, in Newark, New Jersey no less, for Hughes' return from injury. Sadly, the Devils lost 3-1 to the Buffalo Sabres.

RELATED: Drake Maye’s wife Ann stuns in perfect Patriots fit for QB’s huge Baltimore win

Tate McRae in the building for Jack Hughes return 👀 pic.twitter.com/mp8dSGje0f — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 22, 2025

McRae and Hughes were spotted having a romantic date in NYC already

Tate McRae performs onstage during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. | IMAGO / imageSPACE

RELATED: Livvy Dunne outshines Tate McRae at NHL game in on-fire red fit with bf Paul Skenes

In late November, McRae and Hughes were caught by paparazzi photographers having an intimate dinner date at Anton's in New York City.

Now after controversially chewing gum while drinking a beer with her brother Tucker McRae, who plays hockey for Dartmouth College, at a Flames game, an annual McRae holiday tradition (going to the Calgary game, we don't know about the gum and beer drinking part), the Morgan Wallen "What I Want" collaborator caused a stir at an NHL game yet again.

Feb 1, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CANADA; Team Hughes celebrity captain Michael Buble and Team MacKinnon celebrity captain Tate McRae (8) and Team Matthews celebrity captain Justin Bieber (24) during the NHL All-Star Player Draft on NHL All-Star Thursday at Scotiabank Arena. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Grammy nominated artist has done the impossible — have us writing about the NHL before the Winter Olympics and playoffs.

Heck, we barely noticed Livvy Dunne was also in attendance with her MLB superstar pitcher boyfriend Paul Skenes.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne heats up holidays in head-turning skirt with Snoopy top while in NYC

Livvy Dunne was also at the New Jersey Devils game yesterday. | Livvy Dunne/Instagram

We'll see if McRae and Hughes go Instagram official, or if we're still at the courting phase over the busy holiday season, where the Canadian import is also hanging with family and friends.

Feb 3, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Team MacKinnon celebrity captain Tate McRae performs during the 2024 NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring