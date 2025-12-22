Tate McRae's NHL star boyfriend dating rumors heat up attending Jack Hughes' return
Every pop star is turning into a professional sports WAG.
It only seems like it would be destiny that Canadian pop star Tate McRae would join the ranks by dating an NHL star, albeit for a non-marquee franchise like the New Jersey Devils. Sorry Diego Pavia, your over-the-top antics never gave you a chance.
Again, though, McRae proudly grew up in a small market, rooting for the Calgary Flames, and now speculation has ramped up that the former "So You Think You Can Dance" discovery, 22, who has had a monster 2025, might be ending the year with a new boyfriend — 24-year-old American Jack Hughes.
We're not exactly diehard Devils fans here at The Athlete Lifestyle On SI, but NHL influencers had us all abuzz when the chart-topping McRae was in the house, in Newark, New Jersey no less, for Hughes' return from injury. Sadly, the Devils lost 3-1 to the Buffalo Sabres.
McRae and Hughes were spotted having a romantic date in NYC already
In late November, McRae and Hughes were caught by paparazzi photographers having an intimate dinner date at Anton's in New York City.
Now after controversially chewing gum while drinking a beer with her brother Tucker McRae, who plays hockey for Dartmouth College, at a Flames game, an annual McRae holiday tradition (going to the Calgary game, we don't know about the gum and beer drinking part), the Morgan Wallen "What I Want" collaborator caused a stir at an NHL game yet again.
The Grammy nominated artist has done the impossible — have us writing about the NHL before the Winter Olympics and playoffs.
Heck, we barely noticed Livvy Dunne was also in attendance with her MLB superstar pitcher boyfriend Paul Skenes.
We'll see if McRae and Hughes go Instagram official, or if we're still at the courting phase over the busy holiday season, where the Canadian import is also hanging with family and friends.
