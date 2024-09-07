The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WAG Morgan Riddle posts beautiful ‘love’ photos for Taylor Fritz

The influencer and girlfriend of the tennis star showed off an intimate moment behind the scenes at the US Open.

Matt Ryan

American influencer Morgan Riddle poses before the Miami Grand Prix.
American influencer Morgan Riddle poses before the Miami Grand Prix. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Morgan Riddle endured an epic match from boyfriend Taylor Fritz at the US Open. Fritz surged with a six-game run against a fading Frances Tiafoe to reach his first Grand Slam final, and afterward was moved to tears.

Stunningly, Fritz is the first American man in a U.S. Open final since 2006.

RELATED: Steph Curry adorably matches wife Ayesha’s casual chic US Open fit (PHOTOS)

While Fritz was busy winning and changing history, the influencer Riddle crushed a ‘Clueless’-like fit for the match. Riddle always seems to garner more attention than Fritz does with her beauty and fashion, but this was his moment.

Riddle posted her nerve-racking experience during the match, as well as some behind-the-scenes shots that confirm this is a true love story. Scroll through to see them all, including a beautiful shot of the two kissing.

RELATED: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal secret behind viral Longhorns fit pregame

The adorable caption reads, “love, love” with a white heart and tennis ball emoji. The power couple has been together since 2020, and now will be a Grand Slam finals couple. Fritz will play No. 1 Jannik Sinner on Sunday, and win or lose, he’s already won at life with Riddle.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Taylor Swift diss?: Brittany Mahomes location during Chiefs game finally revealed

Speaking of: Taylor Swift stuns in knee-high boots, sheer blouse on NYC date night

Unfortunately: Travis Kelce’s fashion disaster next to Taylor Swift’s stunning look

Ahhh: Gabby Thomas’ heartfelt message to Woodhalls after Hunter’s emotional gold

Game, set, match: WAG Morgan Riddle slays in ‘Clueless’ look for Fritz’s big win

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan

MATT RYAN

Home/News