WAG Morgan Riddle posts beautiful ‘love’ photos for Taylor Fritz
Morgan Riddle endured an epic match from boyfriend Taylor Fritz at the US Open. Fritz surged with a six-game run against a fading Frances Tiafoe to reach his first Grand Slam final, and afterward was moved to tears.
Stunningly, Fritz is the first American man in a U.S. Open final since 2006.
RELATED: Steph Curry adorably matches wife Ayesha’s casual chic US Open fit (PHOTOS)
While Fritz was busy winning and changing history, the influencer Riddle crushed a ‘Clueless’-like fit for the match. Riddle always seems to garner more attention than Fritz does with her beauty and fashion, but this was his moment.
Riddle posted her nerve-racking experience during the match, as well as some behind-the-scenes shots that confirm this is a true love story. Scroll through to see them all, including a beautiful shot of the two kissing.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal secret behind viral Longhorns fit pregame
The adorable caption reads, “love, love” with a white heart and tennis ball emoji. The power couple has been together since 2020, and now will be a Grand Slam finals couple. Fritz will play No. 1 Jannik Sinner on Sunday, and win or lose, he’s already won at life with Riddle.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Taylor Swift diss?: Brittany Mahomes location during Chiefs game finally revealed
Speaking of: Taylor Swift stuns in knee-high boots, sheer blouse on NYC date night
Unfortunately: Travis Kelce’s fashion disaster next to Taylor Swift’s stunning look
Ahhh: Gabby Thomas’ heartfelt message to Woodhalls after Hunter’s emotional gold
Game, set, match: WAG Morgan Riddle slays in ‘Clueless’ look for Fritz’s big win