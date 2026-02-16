Team USA Hockey Star Hilary Knight Shows Off Expensive Snoop Dogg Gift at Olympics

The United States women's hockey team has been turning heads throughout these Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Team USA outscored its opponents by a staggering 20-1 in its four preliminary matches. They then defeated host country Italy in the quarterfinal by a score of 6-0 and are now battling Sweden in the semifinals.

Hilary Knight (21) of Team United States celebrates | James Lang-Imagn Images

While Team USA has an insanely star-studded roster, the greatest of them all is 36-year-old forward Hilary Knight.

Knight has already cemented herself as one of the greatest women's hockey players in history and added to her legacy by scoring her 14th career Olympic goal during a preliminary game against Finland. This tied the U.S. women's hockey record for most career Olympic goals.

Hilary Knight, Hockey, speaks to the media | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Knight (who is playing in her fifth and final Olympics in Italy) is still seeking that record-breaking 15th goal, which could come at any moment as her squad faces Sweden.

Regardless of whether she achieves this goal, Knight (who is a four-time Olympic gold medalist, earning one gold and three silvers) has already etched herself in the history books.

Enjoy a Hilary Knight goal from all FIVE of her #WinterOlympics appearances! 🍿 pic.twitter.com/1J2CpU6L5l — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 5, 2026

Hilary Flexes Snoop Dogg Chain At Olympics

On February 15, Knight made an Instagram post showing off a gold 'Death Row Records' chain. She said in the video, "Just another normal day at the rink. Got our Snoop chains!"

The post is captioned, "Guess who surprised us at practice? #Teamusa #olympics".

It sounds like the legendary rapper Snoop Dogg made an appearance to visit Team USA before they embarked on their quest for a gold medal.

As awesome as this gift is, Knight is surely hoping that she'll get another gold necklace by the time these Olympics end.

