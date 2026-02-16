Team USA Hockey Star Hilary Knight Shows Off Expensive Snoop Dogg Gift at Olympics
The United States women's hockey team has been turning heads throughout these Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.
Team USA outscored its opponents by a staggering 20-1 in its four preliminary matches. They then defeated host country Italy in the quarterfinal by a score of 6-0 and are now battling Sweden in the semifinals.
While Team USA has an insanely star-studded roster, the greatest of them all is 36-year-old forward Hilary Knight.
Knight has already cemented herself as one of the greatest women's hockey players in history and added to her legacy by scoring her 14th career Olympic goal during a preliminary game against Finland. This tied the U.S. women's hockey record for most career Olympic goals.
Knight (who is playing in her fifth and final Olympics in Italy) is still seeking that record-breaking 15th goal, which could come at any moment as her squad faces Sweden.
Regardless of whether she achieves this goal, Knight (who is a four-time Olympic gold medalist, earning one gold and three silvers) has already etched herself in the history books.
Hilary Flexes Snoop Dogg Chain At Olympics
On February 15, Knight made an Instagram post showing off a gold 'Death Row Records' chain. She said in the video, "Just another normal day at the rink. Got our Snoop chains!"
The post is captioned, "Guess who surprised us at practice? #Teamusa #olympics".
It sounds like the legendary rapper Snoop Dogg made an appearance to visit Team USA before they embarked on their quest for a gold medal.
As awesome as this gift is, Knight is surely hoping that she'll get another gold necklace by the time these Olympics end.
Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.