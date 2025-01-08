SI

Australian Open Prize Money & Payout Distribution

This year's prize pool is up 12% from last year's tournament.

Madison Williams

Aryna Sabalenka holds the 2024 Australian Open trophy after winning the tournament. / Mike Frey-Imagn Images

The 2025 Australian Open, tennis's first major tournament of the calendar year, officially begins in Melbourne on Sunday, Jan. 12, with the coverage in the United States starting Saturday night.

The top tennis stars in the world will travel to Australia to compete for a trophy, history and a huge payout. This year's prize pool is up 12% from last year's Australian Open, and a whopping 119% increase since 2016. This year's winners will earn the highest amount in Australian Open history, something the tennis world is now used to hearing each year at the majors.

Players will earn more money with each round they win, so there's an added incentive to compete well. Here's what you need to know about the 2025 Australian Open payout.

Australian Open 2025 Prize Money

This year's Australian Open prize pool totals out to $96.5 million in Australian dollars (AUD), which equals around $59.9 million USD.

This is still substantially less than the 2024 U.S. Open's prize pool, which holds the record in tennis at $75 million USD. The Australian Open regularly has the lowest prize pool out of the four tennis majors.

The singles' winners of the Australian Open will each earn $3.5 million AUD, equal to around $2.17 million USD.

Australian Open 2025 Payout Distribution

Here's a breakdown of how much players will earn in each round that they win.

Singles Bracket

Round

Prize Money (AUD)

Prize Money (USD)

Round of 128

$132,000

$82,024

Round of 64

$200,000

$124,280

Round of 32

$290,000

$180,206

Round of 16

$420,000

$260,988

Quarterfinalist

$665,000

$413,231

Semifinalist

$1,100,000

$683.540

Finalist

$1,900,000

$1,180,660

Champion

$3,500,000

$2,174,900

Doubles Bracket

Round

Prize Money (AUD)

Prize Money (USD)

Round of 64

$40,000

$24,856

Round of 32

$58,000

$36,041

Round of 16

$82,000

$50,954

Quarterfinalists

$142,000

$88,238

Semifinalists

$250,000

$155,350

Finalist

$440,000

$273,416

Champion

$810,000

$503,334

