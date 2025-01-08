Australian Open Prize Money & Payout Distribution
The 2025 Australian Open, tennis's first major tournament of the calendar year, officially begins in Melbourne on Sunday, Jan. 12, with the coverage in the United States starting Saturday night.
The top tennis stars in the world will travel to Australia to compete for a trophy, history and a huge payout. This year's prize pool is up 12% from last year's Australian Open, and a whopping 119% increase since 2016. This year's winners will earn the highest amount in Australian Open history, something the tennis world is now used to hearing each year at the majors.
Players will earn more money with each round they win, so there's an added incentive to compete well. Here's what you need to know about the 2025 Australian Open payout.
Australian Open 2025 Prize Money
This year's Australian Open prize pool totals out to $96.5 million in Australian dollars (AUD), which equals around $59.9 million USD.
This is still substantially less than the 2024 U.S. Open's prize pool, which holds the record in tennis at $75 million USD. The Australian Open regularly has the lowest prize pool out of the four tennis majors.
The singles' winners of the Australian Open will each earn $3.5 million AUD, equal to around $2.17 million USD.
Australian Open 2025 Payout Distribution
Here's a breakdown of how much players will earn in each round that they win.
Singles Bracket
Round
Prize Money (AUD)
Prize Money (USD)
Round of 128
$132,000
$82,024
Round of 64
$200,000
$124,280
Round of 32
$290,000
$180,206
Round of 16
$420,000
$260,988
Quarterfinalist
$665,000
$413,231
Semifinalist
$1,100,000
$683.540
Finalist
$1,900,000
$1,180,660
Champion
$3,500,000
$2,174,900
Doubles Bracket
Round
Prize Money (AUD)
Prize Money (USD)
Round of 64
$40,000
$24,856
Round of 32
$58,000
$36,041
Round of 16
$82,000
$50,954
Quarterfinalists
$142,000
$88,238
Semifinalists
$250,000
$155,350
Finalist
$440,000
$273,416
Champion
$810,000
$503,334