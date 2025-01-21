Theo Von has embarrassing gaffe in front of Logan, Jake Paul at Trump Inauguration
The stars were out in Washington, D.C. on Monday for the inauguration of the 47th President of the United States Donald Trump. The likes of Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Joe Rogan were among those in attendance.
There were also athletes and pop culture figures like brothers Logan Paul and Jake Paul, the Nelk Boys, former UFC champion Conor McGregor, and comedian Theo Von.
As is always the case when comedians are at an event, you never know what shenanigans will be taking place. For Theo Von, it meant causing a little commotion after getting a little too cozy in his chair.
MORE: Raiders' Maxx Crosby, Theo Von cheer on Kate Martin at Aces game
Theo was chopping it up with the Paul brothers when he leaned back and things went terribly wrong. Theo's chair broke, and he went crashing to the ground.
Of course, being the great content creators that they are, the Paul brothers had the cameras rolling and caught the comedian's embarrassing gaffe while a shocked woman looked on.
MORE: Jake Paul called out by another senior citizen former boxing champ
What a guy.
Theo Von is one of the funniest men on the planet, even when he doesn't mean to be. Hopefully there were no more chairs harmed during the filming of the inauguration.
If you want to see Theo Von make you laugh in his natural habitat, which is on the stage, his stand-up comedy specials Regular People and No Offense are available to stream on Netflix.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Meltdown?: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden
One of a kind: Mahomes receives amazing personal Taylor Swift baby gift for Golden
Move over sis: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz steals spotlight in awesome LSU celebration
Kobe legacy: Vanessa Bryant sends daughter Natalia sweetest birthday message