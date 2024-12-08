Jake Paul called out by another senior citizen former boxing champ
YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul is fresh off of the heels of a win over 58-year-old Mike Tyson.
Paul outpointed Tyson to advance to 11-1 in his professional boxing career. Many have been wondering who he will face next, with jokes that he will call on another way-past-his-prime opponent.
Luckily for Paul, one near senior citizen is throwing his hat into the ring.
Former champion Roy Jones Jr. said he would like to face Jake Paul so that he can "test his chin."
Jones (66-10) last fought in an exhibition match against Tyson in November 2020. His last professional fight was a loss to former UFC champion Anthony Pettis in April 2023. Before that, he last laced up the gloves in February 2018.
But, Jones still wants to face Paul.
"I don't think Mike checked his chin at all," Jones told TMZ Sports. "So, I wouldn't mind having a shot to see if I could get to his chin, to test his chin."
"Jake's not a bad puncher. I don't think Mike was really trying to take a lot of risks. He knows the older we get, the tougher it is to take [a punch]. But for me, nah, I gotta go see."
Does anyone really want to see that, though?
Sure, tens of millions of viewers tuned in for the Paul vs. Tyson bout, but they left with a sour taste in their mouths. Would anyone really want to get bamboozled again? It's unlikely.
Jones doesn't need to take any unnecessary head trauma against a kid half his age, and Paul needs to start picking up the level of competition if he wants to be taken seriously. It will be interesting to see what Paul does next, but beating up on another man in his mid-to-late 50's is not the move.
