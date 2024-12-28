Travis Kelce gets gift from Chiefs teammates after his home was robbed
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had an emotional Christmas thanks to his teammates.
Earlier this season, Kelce's $6 million home was robbed of several valuable items. Kelce was reportedly robbed of $100,000 in jewelry, $20,000 in cash, his first Super Bowl jersey, and a valuable watch. His watch was eventually found in Rhode Island.
But while valuable items can never truly be replaced, especially if they are sentimental like his first Super Bowl jersey, a heartfelt gesture can go a long way.
That is exactly what Kelce's teammates did, with the help of his brother Jason and Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
According to The Sun, Kelce was handed a box after a team meeting and asked to open it. Inside of the box was a $120,000 collection of jerseys with items from Tom Brady, Ray Lewis, Rob Gronkowski, Saquon Barkley, and even Mahomes.
There were more than 10 jerseys in the box.
Kelce was reportedly overwhelmed and couldn't say "thank you" enough.
"He opened the box and felt like a kid at Christmas," a source told the paper. "They are going straight to his man cave, where he loves to hang out. Those pieces are going be so special for him. Travis couldn’t stop saying thank you to everyone."
Several NFL players have had their homes broken into throughout the season, including Kelce's teammate, Patrick Mahomes, who had his home burglarized within hours of Kelce's while they were playing the New Orleans Saints, and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who was playing the Dallas Cowboys when his home was robbed.
The FBI has been looking into the string of robberies, with the belief that "South American Theft Groups" could be behind them.
