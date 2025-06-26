Travis Kelce has surprising Taylor Swift favorite song, and it's not 'Shake It Off'
By now, you’d expect Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce to know every Taylor Swift song as her boyfriend. On Thursday while at Tight End University, he revealed his favorite one, and it’s a surprising choice.
The couple has been dating since the summer of 2023 and was recently seen going full PDA at the Stanley Cup Final rooting on the Florida Panthers, and then on a date night in New York City where Swift had a clever Kelce Easter egg in her jewelry.
With TEU in full session — it’s an event created by Kelce, San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle, and former Carolina Panthers’ Greg Olsen in 2021 as a space for athletes to train, hang out, and build community — Kelce brought along Swift to the event. She shocked everyone by performing at the concert with her hit “Shake It Off” while Kelce wore a wild fit.
Swift was then seen dancing with Kittle in a viral video while looking unaware Haley Cavinder, who is the fiancée of Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, was right next to them.
With the event back on the field this week, a reporter asked Kelce what his favorite Swift song is. His reply: “So High School”.
The song is from Swift’s album The Tortured Poets Department, which was released in 2024.
Kelce, 35, is full of surprises, isn’t he? Fans just want to know when will he propose to the 35-year-old Swift?
