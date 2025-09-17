Travis Kelce mocks big drop with Taylor Swift wedding joke for 0-2 Chiefs
Travis Kelce had a tough day at the office Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch vs. the Philadelphia Eagles when de dropped a fourth quarter would-be touchdown pass that ended up deflecting and being intercepted in a game-changing play. It’s definitely on his mind as he mocked it with a Taylor Swift wedding joke on Wednesday.
Kelce has looked better this season after shedding weight in the offseason and was open for the big play vs. the Eagles but the ball hit his hands and ended up being the defining play in the Eagles’ win.
RELATED: Taylor Swift was secretly at Chiefs loss to Eagles behind ‘hidden wall’ allegedly
Kansas City is now 0-2 for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes and Kelce era, and things are not well in Chiefs Kingdom after they were one win away from being the first team to ever three-peat last season.
Kelce’s still winning at life being engaged to the mega star recording artist Swift, with whom he attended Mahomes’ 30th birthday bash at their jointly owned steakhouse, 1587 Prime, after the loss on Sunday and they posed for an epic photo where Swift’s minidress won the night.
On his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce, Travis joked, “The wedding will be easy compared to how to f***** catch a God damn football.”
RELATED: Travis Kelce net worth shockingly small vs. fiancée Taylor Swift
Obviously that drop is eating him up.
There’s no doubt the wedding will be quite the event as rumors are heating up about a $38M venue in Rhode Island.
For now, Kelce seems focused on catching footballs. He’ll have a chance to redeem himself Sunday at the New York Giants where he hopes to cut through their defense as easy as a wedding cake.
