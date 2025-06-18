Travis Kelce Clears the Air on How Much Weight He Lost This Offseason
The summer of football season training is underway for Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs with the team wrapping up their first mandatory minicamp practice on Tuesday. A new year means new goals for Kelce & Co.—and a new physique, too.
Ahead of what could be the Chiefs star's swan song, Kelce was frequently seen going to the gym in Florida earlier this offseason, and it seems like his routine workouts may have paid off. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler stated last week that the 35-year-old tight end has significantly slimmed down and "told people close to him that he's lost about 25 pounds this offseason."
However, Kelce quickly debunked that report during his first press conference of Chiefs minicamp on Wednesday afternoon.
Kelce said he was "down some weight" from the end of last season, but told reporters not to believe everything they read on the internet. He insisted that never told anyone he was "down 25 pounds."
"I'm down some weight from the end of the season last year. This year, I got some time to really focus on some form running. Certainly feeling good, and it'll pay off," Kelce said, via Charles Goldman.
Here he is clapping back at Fowler’s report at the beginning of his presser:
Just one day into minicamp, Kelce is already setting records straight. The Chiefs star made headlines last year for allegedly reporting to Chiefs' offseason workouts and training camp without being in the best shape, which some theorized was the reason Kelce suffered a slow start to the 2024–25 campaign.
If Kelce's numbers dip come the start of the NFL season, people will have to find another excuse as it seems the grizzled vet has made his health and conditioning a priority this summer.