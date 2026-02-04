ESPN Star Katie Feeney Turns Heads at Pro Bowl With Bold Knee-High Boots Fit
Katie Feeney redeemed herself from her way-too-casual look at the College Football National Championship with a bold, head-turning fit at the 2026 Pro Bowl Games in San Francisco, California.
The 23-year-old viral new member of ESPN’s College GameDay this past season has been a hit on college campuses across the country not only with her interviews, but with her fashion choices.
RELATED: ESPN star Katie Feeney causes stir with extremely casual fit for Indiana’s big win
We saw her bring the fire to different cities and different games like her alma mater Penn State cheerleader uniform at a Nittany Lions game, to crushing some Oregon green while in Eugene, to rocking the Alabama Crimson Tide look and posing with the mascot Big Al. She even was seen crushing the Georgia red for the Bulldogs, and this unique look for the Heisman Trophy festivities in New York City.
Feeney rocking the Bay Area
After he lackluster fit for the CFP natty, Feeney has been California Dreamin’ for Super Bowl LX week with her fashion choices like on Media Night in this can’t-miss red look while interviewing the players from the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.
RELATED: Katie Feeney turns heads with Halloween costume before 'College GameDay'
Her Pro Bowl winning look
But it was her bold knee-high boots and dress at the Pro Bowl that won the week so far.
She’s defintely made the jump from college to the pros with her fit game.
Feeney boasts over 14 million followers across her social media platforms and it’s easy to see why with her fashion choices and her interviews like Mark Cuban at the Indiana Hoosiers-Ole Miss Rebels CFP semifinals game.
What super look will she pull out for Super Bowl Sunday? Stay tuned.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.