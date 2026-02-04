49ers Star Kyle Juszczyk’s Wife Kristin Causes Stir in Ab-Revealing Fit for Pro Bowl
San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk is in his 10th consecutive Pro Bowl, which is a record for his position. While he’s always a hit on the field, so is his fashion designer wife Kristin who crushed her look for this year’s event.
Juszczyk joined the 49ers in 2017 the year after making the Pro Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens.
Before the season started, the All-Pro was waived by the team, but re-signed in what his wife showed was a rollercoaster of emotions.
Luckily for him and the team he was back and had another amazing season as the Swiss Army knife in Kyle Shanahan’s offense being able to block, run, and catch passes when needed.
His wife, too, is a star having built her name as a fashion designer with NFL licensed apparel in her brand called Off Season. She also can crush a game-day look herself like her all-black stunner the last time the team played the Seahawks in Week 18, and her crazy shredded-up jacket creation in the Wild Card win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
For Kyle’s big 10th Pro Bowl games that are taking place in his backyard in San Francisco, Kristin rocked the sick custom jacket.
Of course she flexed the abs too.
Juszczyk was joined in the Pro Bowl by teammates Christian McCaffrey (RB), George Kittle (TE), Trent Williams (T), Luke Gifford (LB/Special Teams), and Jon Weeks (LS).
Juszczyk bros out with star teammates
Before the week, Juszczyk, Kittle, McCaffrey, and others were on vacation having a bro session.
Kristin, meanwhile, jointed the other WAGs for fun on the trip, too.
