Travis Kelce sports wild fit amid Taylor Swift's surprise performance
Following Taylor Swift's surprise performance at the Tight End University concert, Travis Kelce made headlines of his own — due to his wildly unexpected fit.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, whose style has been ever-evolving (and honed in on by fans) since he started dating Swift in 2021, wore head-to-toe camo on Tuesday night, June 24. He paired the fit with a literal nod to country, donning a tall, wide-brimmed black cowboy hat. (As for the "literal nod" to country music, Kelce notably tipped his hat to paparazzi as he and Swift left the event in a car.)
Country star Kane Brown, who was the surprise headliner for the night, posted a photo with Kelce and Swift, all three rocking huge grins. "When you think you're the special guest BUT you're not 😂," the "One Thing Right" artist joked in the caption of his post.
While both Kelce and Brown were outfitted in camo, Swift — who famously broke out as a country singer in 2006 — opted for a black dress with knee-length black boots.
Meanwhile, for her part, Swift recently caused a fashion commotion of her own — cleverly hiding several Kelce Easter eggs in her jewelry on the pair's NYC date night.
