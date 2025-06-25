Taylor Swift Did Surprise Performance at Travis Kelce's Tight End University Concert
According to the Tight End University official website, the event, which began in 2021, is a chance for players "to bond, collaborate with, and learn amongst their peers while participating in a variety of activities including film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation, and more."
For the second straight year the weekend also featured the Tight Ends & Friends concert with a number of high-profile country acts, including surprise headliner Kane Brown. And if that wasn't enough, the girlfriend of the founder came on stage and sang a song.
At most work conferences, that would be a nightmare, but at TEU that meant the co-founder was Travis Kelce and the girlfriend was Taylor Swift.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky was in town to throw passes at TEU so he captured the moment she walked on stage and wondered just how loud the fans in the Brooklyn Bowl could get.
Swift then performed "Shake It Off."
It's hard to believe that just a few years ago Kelce, George Kittle and Greg Olsen thought it would be cool to get tight ends together to train for a weekend and now they've sort of back-doored their way into what could be one of the premiere events of summer concert festival circuit.