Ed Kelce's blunt two-word response to viral Jason Kelce tattoo
The viral Jason Kelce tattoo — in which the retired Philadelphia Eagles center is inked like a naked, cartoon-ish pinup model (with a strategically placed eagle) — has now received the stamp of approval from Kelce patriarch Ed Kelce. And by "stamp of approval," we actually mean complete shock, laughter, and a blunt, two-word reaction that sums up his true feelings.
During Jason and Travis Kelce's latest "New Heights" ep, Jason couldn't wait to get their dad's thoughts on the wild tattoo — which was the result of a couple's bet. (Giants fan Lauren and Eagles fan Daniel agreed to get ink of the opposing team's star player depending on which team won a Giants vs. Eagles game. After the Eagles were victorious, Lauren permanently committed to the bit.)
When calling in to his sons' Wednesday, June 18 episode, Ed was floored, questioning if the ink was actually real or just henna. After Jason assured him that the fan tattoo was legit, he wanted to know his dad's immediate reaction.
"Immediate reaction?" Papa Kelce repeated. "F—king looney."
Ed's response left Jason and Travis in hysterics, with both NFL stars cracking up. But he wasn't finished.
As the Kelce trio continued to good-naturedly laugh at the viral ink, Ed called the body art "cringeworthy." ("Cringe?" Travis asked incrediously.)
"Even without it being on somebody's arm," Ed continued, "just the picture itself."
"I've never seen anything —" Ed began, as Travis cut in. "That's made you feel like that, huh?" the Kansas City Chiefs tight end quipped.
Jason, for his part, was ultimately here for the outlandish tattoo.
"I don't think I look half-bad, to be honest," he quipped, adding that the tattoo artist "did [him] a solid."
"It might be the best you ever looked," Travis agreed, laughing.
