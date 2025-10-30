The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Trey Yesavage still made to do Blue Jays rookie hazing after historic Game 5 win

The Toronto pitcher put on a performance for the record books in the World Series against the Dodgers, but that didn’t get him out of his rookie duties.

Matt Ryan

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage (39) celebrates after a double play during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium.
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage (39) celebrates after a double play during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Trey Yesavage put on a World Series performance for the ages vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers and helped the Toronto Blue Jays to get to the brink of winning their first World Series since 1993. After the game, he still was seen getting hazed despite the win.

The 22-year-old went seven innings on Wednesday night, holding the reigning champs to one run on three hits while striking out a World Series record 12 for a rookie and not walking any batter.

Before the game, his girlfriend predicted he’d have a big day and she was certainly right.

Taylor Frick Trey Yesavage's girlfriend
Taylor Frick, Trey Yesavage's girlfriend / @taylorfrickk/Instagram

After the game his parents were seen going nuts surrounded by sad Dodgers fans.

Then, this happened where Yesavage was carrying the beers for the team — a rookie tradition in baseball.

The Blue Jays lead the series 3-2 after railing off two dominant wins following a devastating 18-inning loss in Game 3. They’ll return home for Game 6 and 7 (if necessary) in hopes to close out the Dodgers.

Yesavage could still be used in a relief capacity if it goes to Game 7, but he had his World Series moment in Game 5 that will forever be remembered. He then carried out his rookie duties which makes it even more epic of a story. He deserves the tip of the cap heading back to Canada.

Trey Yesavag
Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

