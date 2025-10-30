Clayton Kershaw hugs pregnant wife, daughter in bittersweet final Dodgers home game
Clayton Kershaw exercised all of his postseason demons in Game 3 of the World Series.
In fact, it looked like it might be the ultimate storybook ending for the Los Angeles Dodgers legend, who is ending his illustrious 18-year career having only ever played for the Boys in Blue, highlighted by winning an NL MVP, three NL Cy Young Awards, with 11 All-Star appearances, and one World Series Championship.
(Since Kershaw was hurt during most of last season, one of the greatest left-handed pitchers in MLB history was not technically considered a part of last year's World Series squad.)
Kershaw's wife, Ellen, exercised many of those same demons when Fox Sports cut to her in the crowd in Game 3, when Kershaw got out of bases-loaded jam in extra innings, and his Texas high-school sweetheart couldn't contain her emotions of pure relief.
The Dodgers won an instant classic, 6-5, in 18 innings, and the Kershaws, along with their four children, Cali Ann, 10, Charley, almost 8, Cooper, 5, and Chance, who turns 4 in early December, were supposed to celebrate a World Series victory by Game 5.
Too bad slugging sensation Vladimir Guerrero Jr., out-of-nowhere rookie pitcher Trey Yesavage, and the rest of the Blue Jays had to ruin the party, winning the next two games to be on the cusp of winning the World Series, up 3-2 heading back to Toronto.
Kershaw tood it all in stride with his wife and kids on the field after the game, sharing a brief moment on the mound with the Dodgers grounds crew before giving Cali Ann a big hug.
Then from another camera angle, you can see him give Ellen, who is pregnant expecting their fifth child, a big hug too as he soaks in his final home game at Dodgers Stadium.
It's a bittersweet ending for his legendary career, but at least Kershaw finally had a positive postseason experience given his reputation for always coming up short in October.
And who knows, maybe the Dodgers can take both games in Toronto to truly send off the future Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, one of only four left-handers in the 3,000 strikeout club, into the sunset with another World Series championship. This time with no asterisk and plenty of dad bod celebrations.
