The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tua Tagovailoa's alarming size partying on a boat is hotly debated by Dolphins fans

A shirtless video of the Miami quarterback while on vacation has gone viral. Should fans be worried?

Matt Ryan

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa is already a big quarterback at 6-foot-1, 225 pounds. When he’s playing, he’s a force on the football field. Video of him looking extra big on vacation in the offseason, however, has surfaced causing a stir on social media with fans.

Tagovailoa threw for 2867 yards and 19 touchdowns after missing 6 games with injuries, including another scary concussion that has plagued his career since coming to the team out of the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2020 as the fifth overall pick in the NFL draft.

RELATED: New Dolphins QB Zach Wilson's fiancée has amazing T-shirt tribute to NFL bust

While concussions are always a worry with Tagovailoa, should the team and fans now be concerned with his weight? A video exploded on social media showing the 27 year old partying on a yacht while drinking a beer with his family on vacation where he looks completely out of shape — even a bit fat.

Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa / Don Kleiman/X
Tua Tagovailo
Don Kleiman/X

You can watch the clip here as well.

RELATED: Josh Allen hangs with Tiger Woods at TGL finale for bachelor party with Sam Darnold

The comments section has blown up and the video as of this writing has 3.8 million views and growing fast.

While he does look big, it is the offseason and QBs these days want a little extra cushion. One fan showed off Patrick Mahomes’ dad bod as reference.

Patrick Mahomes
Don Kleiman/X

Others didn’t seem worried at all either.

Done Kleiman X account
Don Kleiman/X

Others, however, wrote things like, “He’s Tua heavy,” and “Maybe they got Zach Wilson for a reason.”

Most of the adult male population would gladly take Tua’s boat partying body. He’s just held to a higher standard because he’s an NFL quarterback. No doubt, the Dolphins will whip him into shape in time for the season. It’s also not the first time the topic of him being out of shape has come up and he’s always been fine. For now, let him enjoy his beers, his boat parties, and whatever good stuff he’s eating.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Gaga MVP: Michael Jordan-obsessed Jalen Hurts spotted having dinner with hero

Mama mia: Brittany Mahomes has ‘proud’ mom moment with 8-week-old Golden

Out-Dunne: ‘Love Island’ heartthrob Rob Rausch upstages Livvy at last LSU meet

Ahhh: ESPN’s Molly Qerim gets one-word high praise from $100M-man Stephen A.

Supermom: Tom Brady’s ex Gisele Bundchen spotted first time after baby with daughter

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News