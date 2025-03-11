Tua Tagovailoa's alarming size partying on a boat is hotly debated by Dolphins fans
Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa is already a big quarterback at 6-foot-1, 225 pounds. When he’s playing, he’s a force on the football field. Video of him looking extra big on vacation in the offseason, however, has surfaced causing a stir on social media with fans.
Tagovailoa threw for 2867 yards and 19 touchdowns after missing 6 games with injuries, including another scary concussion that has plagued his career since coming to the team out of the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2020 as the fifth overall pick in the NFL draft.
While concussions are always a worry with Tagovailoa, should the team and fans now be concerned with his weight? A video exploded on social media showing the 27 year old partying on a yacht while drinking a beer with his family on vacation where he looks completely out of shape — even a bit fat.
You can watch the clip here as well.
The comments section has blown up and the video as of this writing has 3.8 million views and growing fast.
While he does look big, it is the offseason and QBs these days want a little extra cushion. One fan showed off Patrick Mahomes’ dad bod as reference.
Others didn’t seem worried at all either.
Others, however, wrote things like, “He’s Tua heavy,” and “Maybe they got Zach Wilson for a reason.”
Most of the adult male population would gladly take Tua’s boat partying body. He’s just held to a higher standard because he’s an NFL quarterback. No doubt, the Dolphins will whip him into shape in time for the season. It’s also not the first time the topic of him being out of shape has come up and he’s always been fine. For now, let him enjoy his beers, his boat parties, and whatever good stuff he’s eating.
