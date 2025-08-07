Tyreek Hill shocked by height difference meeting 7-foot-3 Victor Wembanyama
Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill is one of — if not the — fastest players in the NFL. He’s not on the tall side, though, at 5-foot-10, and when he stood next to 7-foot-3 Victor Wembaynama of the San Antonio Spurs, it’s unreal to see the difference between the two elite athletes. Even he was shocked.
Wembanyama makes almost anyone look small like Los Angeles Sparks 6-foot-4 player Cameron Brink, and Los Angeles Lakers superstar 6-foot-9 LeBron James in a recent encounter during NBA Summer League. He certainly stands out while just playing chess in New York in a park.
RELATED: Tiny Kevin Hart is barely at 7-foot-3 NBA star Victor Wembanyama's waistline in photo
In an epic meeting with Hill and Wembanyama, Hill couldn’t believe the height difference between them.
RELATED: Victor Wembanyama shaves head in dramatic change visiting Shaolin Temple in China
Wembanyama is entering his third season in the NBA after recovering from deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his right shoulder. Hill, meanwhile, is in training camp for his 10th year in the NFL.
Two great athletes with two very different body types. Put Hill on the basketball court and he’d be zipping in and out of defenses with his speed, and put Wemby on a football field and he’d be an impossible cover being able to outreach and jump over anyone.
Two sports worlds collided for an epic meeting.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New WNBA besties: Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese crush duo locker room dance
Love on the links: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Who’s that girl?: LeBron James’ wife Savannah looks unrecognizable with new ‘do
Proud bro: Josh Allen is emotional proud brother for sister’s Bills’ inspired baby news
Windy City stopper?: Northwestern shows off snow-proof most expensive CFB stadium